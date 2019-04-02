The EU will Invest EUR 33 Million in Greece-Bulgaria Gas Link

Business » ENERGY | April 2, 2019, Tuesday // 14:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The EU will Invest EUR 33 Million in Greece-Bulgaria Gas Link

The European Commission has decided to invest EUR 33 million as part of cohesion policy in the construction of a 182-km cross-border gas pipeline between Komotini, in Greece, and Stara Zagora, Commissioner Corina Cretu said in an interview with Focus News Agency after the Commission’s announcement today. The pipeline is a European project of common interest, contributing to the energy union objectives. Bulgaria is one of ten EU countries where the Commission will invest a total of EUR 4 billion in 25 large infrastructure projects.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria