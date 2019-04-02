The EU will Invest EUR 33 Million in Greece-Bulgaria Gas Link
The European Commission has decided to invest EUR 33 million as part of cohesion policy in the construction of a 182-km cross-border gas pipeline between Komotini, in Greece, and Stara Zagora, Commissioner Corina Cretu said in an interview with Focus News Agency after the Commission’s announcement today. The pipeline is a European project of common interest, contributing to the energy union objectives. Bulgaria is one of ten EU countries where the Commission will invest a total of EUR 4 billion in 25 large infrastructure projects.
