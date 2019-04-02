A Man Beat his Wife with a Bat, he was Detained

After a few hours of police searches, a 53-year-old perpetrator of a violent act of domestic violence was arrested, the press center of the Interior Ministry said.
 
Yesterday, a 39-year-old woman with visible wounds of beating sought help at a gas station in Dragoman. District officials - Slivnitsa came immediately and called Emergency. The woman told them that the man she lived with on a family basis has beaten her with an wooden bat.
 
Later on the same day, the man with criminal past and convicted perpetrator was charged with causing average bodily injury under domestic violence. He is detained for 72 hours.
 
When searching for his home address, the police has seized a wooden bat, an ax handle and more material evidence.
 
After medical assistance, the injured woman has voluntarily left the hospital.

 
In the course of a check, it became clear that RU-Slivnitsa's auto-patrol has repeatedly denied the timely reports of 112 for domestic scandal and harassment, which she subsequently refused to file a formal complaint.

