The Sofia Metropolitan Library has 53 Thousand Readers, half of them are under 28 Years of Age

Sofia Metropolitan Library has 53 thousand readers, half of them are under 28 years of age, the library’s director, Yulia Tsinzova, said in an interview with Focus News Agency on today’s International Children's Book Day.

"The number of young readers increases each year (our readers under 14 are 10 thousand) as a result of the initiatives and campaigns we organise. The Children's Centre of Sofia Library has the richest collection of children's literature and has valuable first editions of children's books, part of the Children's Book Archive,” she explained, adding that an increased interest in reading has been observed in children of all age groups. She also said that all initiatives in the Children's Centre are free of charge, as well as readers' cards for children under 7. The library encourages children’s reading by providing books and information, library lessons and entertainment, thematic exhibitions and presentations, meetings with authors and book presentations, joint projects with schools, kindergartens and other organisations. An interactive space for young talents is to be launched, said Yulia Tsinzova.