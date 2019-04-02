Wim Wenders Arrives in Bulgaria as Ambassador of Safer Internet Campaign

Internationally renowned director Wim Wenders arrives in Sofia on April 5 at the invitation of the Bulgarian commissioner for digital economy and digital society Mariya Gabriel, the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria announced.

The Oscar winner, a German director, photographer, writer and screenwriter will be visiting Bulgaria to join Commissioner Gabriel in discussions with Bulgarian citizens on European politics.



Mariya Gabriel and Wim Wenders will discuss Internet safety issues with students from Second English Language School Thomas Jefferson. Wim Wenders is Ambassador of the European Commission's SaferInternet4EU campaign.

They will also visit the House of Cinema for a special screening of the movie "Million Dollar Hotel". After the screening, Mariya Gabriel and Wim Wenders will enter into a dialogue with the audience in the movie "Europe creates: new opportunities for European artists". The Minister of Culture Boil Banov will take part in the discussion.