The Bulgarian Ministry of Education Does not Plan Compulsory Math Test for the State Exams

The Ministry of Education and Science (MES) does not envisage the introduction of a compulsory math test in the state exams as requested by the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria.



For the time being, we do not intend to propose a change in the Pre-school and School Education Act, which does not mean we do not listen to the business opinion, but we will look for other tools to motivate pupils' interest in mathematics, said Minister of Education and Science Krassimir Valchev.

The Minister added that for the first time there will be an external evaluation in mathematics after the tenth grade. In his words, more and more exams will become integral and the introduction of a competent approach to education will be based on more interdisciplinarity, not just on knowledge of a particular discipline.



Krassimir Valchev pointed out as a good indicator the growth of the students who, this year, wished to appear in a mathematics exam, although their number is still small.

This year, with the State Budget of Schools Act, additional funds have been provided to organize interest activities, and aggregated data shows that 60 percent of these activities are in the field of mathematics, technology and the natural sciences, the Education Minister added.



The Minister said that there would be a general shortage of professionals in the next twenty years, and fewer people would join the labor market. Therefore, the challenges for the education system are to involve, retain and involve all children in education and to ensure the modernization of the system, to make the transition from the document to the creative teacher, said Krasimir Valchev.