Greek Prime Minister Tsipras Arrives on a Historic Visit to Skopje

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a historic visit to Skopje, the World Agencies have reported.



This is the first visit of a Greek prime minister to the former Yugoslav republic. According to France Press this is the first Greek leader in Skopje in many years.

Tsipras will be accompanied by 10 ministers and dozens of businessmen from the energy sector, infrastructure, agriculture and the food and drink industry.



The visit was almost two months after the former Yugoslav republic agreed to be renamed to North Macedonia.

Last year, Tsipras and Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev signed a historic agreement that ended the 28-year interstate crisis for the name of the former Yugoslav republic. This paved the way for Skopje to join NATO and to bring it closer to the EU.



During the visit, the two leaders are expected to demonstrate that the economies of both countries will benefit from the Prespa agreement, notes the press. Both countries will sign several co-operation agreements, the DPA reported. Greek companies have already promised to invest more than 500m euros in the energy sector, especially in gas and solar power plants, said Zaev before the France press.

Because of the historic deal last year, the two prime ministers were nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by Tunisian Wided Bouchamaoui, one of the laureates of the award four years ago, the agency recalls.