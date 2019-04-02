British MPs Rejected Four Alternative Options for Brexit

After intense debates that went on for an entire evening, British lawmakers rejected the four alternative options for the Brexit deal proposed for voting, the World Agencies said.



A total of eight alternative options (A to H) were proposed for voting, of which Parliament Speaker John Berkow approved four (C, D E and G) for the vote.

Conservative Ken Clark's proposal required the government to negotiate a permanent and comprehensive UK customs union with the EU as part of a deal for Brexit. This would give the UK the opportunity for closer trade relations with the EU and reduce the need for some checks on the Irish border, the BBC said. The motion was rejected by 276 votes against and 273 votes in favor. Last week, the same proposal was rejected in parliament, but with a six-vote difference.



Conservative Nick Bowles' proposal was to join the European Free Trade Association and the European Economic Area. This meant that the United Kingdom would remain part of the European single market and would retain freedom of movement so that British citizens retain the right to live and work in the EU and vice versa. This proposal was rejected by 282 votes in favor and 261 votes against. Last week, the same conservative made an almost similar proposal, which was then rejected again. After the vote of that night, Bowles said he was leaving the Conservative Party for the compromise in the vote.

Labor's proposal, Phil Wilson and Peter Kyle, gave the public the right to vote in favor of approving the deal for Brexit, passed by parliament before it was put into practice. That is, there will be no ratification of the deal by the parliament without a referendum on which the people can give their support. Against the proposal votet 292 MPs and 280 MPs voted in favor. The same proposal, submitted last week by Labor, Margaret Beckett, was supported by 268 MPs and rejected by 295 MPs.

The proposal by Joanna Cherry of the Scottish National Party offered a series of steps to prevent the UK from leaving the EU without a deal. One of the steps was to extend the negotiation term under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty if Britain does not have a ratified deal for Brexit two days before the date it should leave the EU. If such an extension was not approved by the EU, the proposal foresaw, on the day before the scheduled exit from the EU, that MPs were asked what they were choosing - going without an EU deal or canceling the triggering of Article 50 and terminating Brexit. This motion was rejected by 292 votes against compared to 191 votes in favor. Last week, a more extensive version of the proposal was supported by 184 MPs and rejected by 293 MPs.

After the vote, it became clear that the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland voted against the four options, Reuters reported.



Labor leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has called for a new chance for parliament to vote on Wednesday's proposals, Reuters reported. He regretted that there was no consensus in any of these options this evening. After the vote, the leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party's parliament warned that the day that the Scottish people would decide their future as an independent country is coming, Reuters reported.

After the vote, British Steven Barkley, the UK's secretary of state, said the UK could avoid a prolonged postponing of the Brexit process if parliament accepts the deal for Brexit this week, Reuters reported.



Parliament has already rejected three times the Theresa May Brexit deal - twice in its entirety, and once only in one part.