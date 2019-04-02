Bulgarian PM Borisov Pledged to Compensate Tobacco Growers

On Thursday, the Management Board of the State Agriculture Fund will decide to pay the sums due to tobacco growers from northeastern Bulgaria who have claims to a private Greek company since 2016



This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a meeting with representatives of the tobacco growers in the village of Pristoe in Shumen, quoted by the government's press service.



As a sign of dissatisfaction on Saturday, tobacco producers blocked the main road Shumen-Silistra and turned to the Bulgarian Prime Minister for help, reminded in the announcement.

The deferral will take place through state aid "De minimis". Borisov has specified that it is necessary for mayors and regional governors from the region to make lists of affected farmers to help them.



"Bulgaria is not just the yellow bricks in Sofia, Bulgaria is also here - these are people who work hard - in the land, in the tobacco, for what they do not spend money, they deserve attention," said the prime minister, that it takes about 1.5 million - 2 million leva.



At the meeting at Pristoe, tobacco growers informed the prime minister about two more problems. Since 2010, they have received transitional national aid without knowing that they owe taxes. Now they have to repay them for 5 years.

"With taxes, it's harder to work, we can only make deferment for many years and look for a time overcompensation because you saw - we wanted the Mufti's office to remove the tax but the public was angry, so we'll think about taxes, Prime Minister Borisov replied.



Tobacco growers have indicated they also have a problem with a program of insurance for agricultural produce, as a private company refused to pay damages. The prime minister said that when there is a private-law problem, it is very difficult for the state to intervene, but a reaction will be sought.