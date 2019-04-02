Negative Influence of Brexit is Expected by the Bulgarian Society

Bulgarian society is dominated by the expectation of a negative impact of Brexit - on the UK itself, on the EU as a whole and on Bulgaria.



This shows data from a nationally representative Alfa Research survey conducted between March 22-26, 2019, among 1011 adult citizens.

This overall assessment, along with the fact that every fifth household sees a direct risk to itself because it has relatives in the UK, makes 54 percent of Bulgarians explicitly opposed to leaving the UK. The view that it had to leave the EU shared by 15 percent.



The March 29, "divorce" between the EU and the UK, consolidates the pro-European orientation of the Bulgarian, according to sociologists. For 63 percent our membership in the EU is without an alternative. The reverse position is only 8 percent.

The problems surrounding Brexit are an example of the benefits of membership, and the majority of 61 per cent support the position of more mutual concessions between states for a stronger EU, against 39 per cent, according to which national interests must be firmly defended, even at risk for weakening the EU.



Moderate, systemic parties are recognized as capable of achieving a more cohesive European Union and in a 2: 1 ratio are preferred by Bulgarian voters to populist and opposing political elites.

Thus, despite some negative attitudes towards specific EU solutions, the Mobility Package, for example, the potential Eurosceptic vote remains limited and without a consolidating political force compared to other Member States, analysts note.