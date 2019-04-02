Maryia Garbiel Leads GERB’s List for the Upcoming European Elections

Maryia Garbiel, Bulgaria’s current European Commissioner, leads GERB’s list for the European elections, reports BNT.

At a forum in the National Palace of Culture on 31st of March, GERB (majority partner in the ruling coalition) announced the list of candidates for the elections for members of the EP.

GERB will run in coalition with the small right-wing Union of Democratic Forces (UDF) for the upcoming elections.

GERB and UDF list inlude the current MEPs Andrey Kovatchev (N.2), Andrey Novakov (N.3), Eva Maydell (N.4), Asim Ademov (N.5).

Number 6 is Alexander Yordanov, representing the Union of Democratic Forces.

The rest of the list includes Lilyana Pavlova, Emil Radev, Ivelina Vassileva, Marin Zahariev, Ivo Ralchovski, Mladen Shishkov, Nikolai Dikov, Kamen Kostov, Yoanna Yoncheva Filyova, Shecho Stankov, Iliya Lazarov (UDF).

GERB is the first party which announced its full list of candidates.

The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) held an internal vote on 17th of March, electing journalist Elena Yoncheva to lead their list at the European elections.