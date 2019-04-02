Maryia Garbiel Leads GERB’s List for the Upcoming European Elections

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | April 2, 2019, Tuesday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Maryia Garbiel Leads GERB’s List for the Upcoming European Elections

Maryia Garbiel, Bulgaria’s current European Commissioner, leads GERB’s list for the European elections, reports BNT. 

At a forum in the National Palace of Culture on 31st of March, GERB (majority partner in the ruling coalition) announced the list of candidates for the elections for members of the EP.

GERB will run in coalition with the small right-wing Union of Democratic Forces (UDF) for the upcoming elections.

GERB and UDF list inlude the current MEPs Andrey Kovatchev (N.2), Andrey Novakov (N.3), Eva Maydell (N.4), Asim Ademov (N.5).

Number 6 is Alexander Yordanov, representing the Union of Democratic Forces.

The rest of the list includes Lilyana Pavlova, Emil Radev, Ivelina Vassileva, Marin Zahariev, Ivo Ralchovski, Mladen Shishkov, Nikolai Dikov, Kamen Kostov, Yoanna Yoncheva Filyova, Shecho Stankov, Iliya Lazarov (UDF).

GERB is the first party which announced its full list of candidates.

The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) held an internal vote on 17th of March, electing journalist Elena Yoncheva to lead their list at the European elections.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria