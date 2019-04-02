Wildfire near Klissura: 50 Decares of Beech Forest Burning

A massive forest fire is raging in the area of Padesh near Klissura (South Bulgaria) on 1st of April. The blaze has engulfed over 50 decares of beech forest. Some 20 employees of the Forestry in Klissura and 10 firefighters from Karlovo are battling the flames, reports BNT.

The fire broke out last night at about 18.30 from two clusters. The fire in the area around one of the clusters has already been extinguished, but strong winds around the other severely hampers firefighters’ efforts. The wildfire is raging in a rugged mountainous area, difficult to access and entry of fire engines is impossible. The forestry officers made the cutouts and quenched the fire with sprinklers and shovels.

The director of the State Forestry in Klissura Atanas Stoynev told BNT that for the time being the fire has been brought under control, but there is a risk of the outbreak of fires again due to the strong wind. Therefore, teams will stay overnight to watch the situation.