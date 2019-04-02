Cloudy Weather Today in Bulgaria with Highs between 14-19°C

Today will start with broken clouds over the country, then growing thick in the afternoon over the west of Bulgaria. In some places there, chiefly in the mountain areas, it will rain. This is the forecast meteorologist Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, reported to Focus News Agency. Light wind, moderate in the Danube Plain and the eastern regions, will bring colder air from northeast. Day temperatures will reach highs of 14°C to 19°C, lower on the Black Sea coast – between 11°C and 13°C.