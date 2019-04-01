Bulgartransgaz Receives Nearly BGN 55 mln Under the Connecting Europe Facility For Modernization and Expansion of the Bulgarian Gas Transmission Network

By decision of the Co-ordination Committee to the Connecting Europe Facility, 27,184 million Euros are granted for the project "Rehabilitation, Modernization and Expansion of the Bulgarian Transmission System - Phase 2" of Bulgartransgaz EAD, the company announced.



The activities are for the rehabilitation of two sections of the northern half of the gas transmission system with a total length of about 81 km.



The funds are for delivery, construction and commissioning of the two sections, as well as for the related construction supervision activities. The rehabilitation of sections will ensure a more secure and reliable transmission of natural gas. It is envisaged that the rehabilitation activities of the plots will be carried out in the period January 2019 - June 2022, the company added.



The main objective of the project of common interest "Rehabilitation, modernization and extension of the Bulgarian transmission system - Phase 2" is to adapt the gas transmission network of Bulgartransgaz EAD to the infrastructure development plans in the region.

This will provide a technical opportunity for the transfer of additional quantities of natural gas through the territory of the country through existing and new entry and exit points such as Greece - Bulgaria, Bulgaria - Serbia interconnectors, the concept of building Balkan Gas Hub as and the plans for expansion of the Underground Gas Storage Chiren, the statement said.