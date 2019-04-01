The Performance "A Simple Space" on Bulgarian Stage

Gravity & other myths will be guests in Plovdiv as part of the program "One dance week", reported NOVA TV.

A simple space spectacle of the Australian Gravity & other myths acrobats is defined by the visitors as "Beyond the Limit of Human Opportunities''. They will be for the first time on the Bulgarian stage on 18 October as part of the One dance week program.

A contemporary circus piece is coming from faraway Australia to premiere on the Bulgarian stage. A SIMPLE SPACE is an extreme demonstration of strength and skills by \ acrobats that will fly over your heads. Hang on because it's all for real.



There’s no safety net or ropes. There is no technical assistance.



The stage is a stripped back circus arena and a spaceport for breathtaking launches for artists who consider gravity a myth. In this raw and delicate performance, the audience will feel the thrill of risk and see every electrical impulse in the acrobats' bodies.



With nothing left to hide behind, personal narratives shine through. These seven skilled acrobats are ready to push their physical limits without reserve and to challenge the laws of physics. This honesty is the essence of A Simple Space.



There is no set and contrived theatrical overlay. There is no fine-tuning, lighting effects or sound effects. There is no make-up or special costumes. No tricks. Instead - brute strength and cat-like agility of real humans supported by driving percussion.

So far, the show has been presented in 14 countries on 6 continents. And is suitable for viewers over 7 years of age.

This year, One Dance Week will be in Plovdiv and will be part of the program "Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture".