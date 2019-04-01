Pope Francis Criticized the Policy of Building Walls to Keep Migrants Away
He also accused European governments of supplying weapons to the civil war in Yemen, reported NOVA TV.
Pope Francis spoke in response to migration and President Donald Trump’s border wall on Sunday, saying leaders who build walls and barriers to keep migrants out will “end up becoming prisoners of the walls they build.”
The pope made his comments to reporters aboard the plane returning from Morocco in response to a question about migration in general and about U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the southern border with Mexico.
According to him, the Old Continent should invest in the economic and educational development of the poorer countries "to stop migration not by force but by generosity.''
He noted that he heard that this is what the German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on.
The Pope said that bridges are need rather than walls and pointed out that lessons of the 20th century - including European immigration in the past to the Americas and the horrors of Nazism - should make Europeans more welcoming.
