Bulgaria: Bulgarian Interior Ministry MoI Initiates Speed Control Operation Across the Country

From today until April 7 to April, there will be a specialized police operation to control the speed regimes in Bulgaria.

It takes place along the European network of TISPOL Traffic Police and similar actions will take place across Europe, the Ministry of Interior announced.


The aim of the operation is to draw attention to the fact that speed is one of the main causes of serious road accidents with the greatest number of injuries and death cases.

From 6 am on 2 April to 6 pm on April 3, there will be a "24-hour speed" operation, during which the traffic police will make extremely intense speed checks within a day. 

