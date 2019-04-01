Registration of Parties and Coalitions For the European Elections Will Start on April 5

The Central Electoral Commission approved 100 election papers for the election of members of the European Parliament from the Republic of Bulgaria on 26 May 2019. The approved papers will be published in the State Newspaper tomorrow.



Today, the Central Electoral Commission adopted a decision No. 28 on the registration of parties and coalitions. A decision to register the initiative committees is pending.

According to this decision, April 1, 2019, the registration of parties and coalitions will begin on 9 April.

According to the chronograph of March 25, 2019, the registration of parties and coalitions will end on April 10, 2019, and on the initiative committees on April 15, 2019.