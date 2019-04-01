34 Representatives of Bulgarian Business Participated in a Forum, Organized by BSMEPA, During the Visit of President Radev in Arab Republic of Egypt

April 1, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria: 34 Representatives of Bulgarian Business Participated in a Forum, Organized by BSMEPA, During the Visit of President Radev in Arab Republic of Egypt

In the period 26 – 28 March 2019, the President of Republic of Bulgaria, Mr. Rumen Radev, had an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt. During the visit, he was accompanied by Deputy Executive Director of Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), Mrs. Yana Topalova and a business delegation of 34 representatives of the Bulgarian business.

Within the framework of the visit, a business forum was held with participation of 34 representatives of Bulgarian business sector in the defense industry, information and communication technologies, energy, machine building, food and beverage industry, agriculture and agriculture, tourism and hotels, real estate and others.

The business forum took place on March 26, 2019, with Bulgarian companies having the opportunity to meet over 80 Egyptian companies to develop bilateral trade and industrial relations. Minister of Investment and International Cooperation of Egypt, Mrs. Sahar Nasr, and Deputy Minister of Economy of Bulgaria, Mr. Alexander Manolev, officially opened the event. The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Mr. Rumen Radev, and the Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Mostafa Kamal Madboli, made formal greetings to the participants. To them were presented presentations of Bulgarian Investment Agency,  National Industrial Zone Company, Invest in Egypt and the Suez Canal Economic Zone, which presented the measures for support and promotion of SMEs and the investment environment in Egypt. A Memorandum of Understanding between BSMEPA and the Agency for Development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of AP Egypt was also initialed during the business forum.

During the visit, the Bulgarian business delegation visited the Investment Services Center at the Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation and was familiar with its activities.

 

