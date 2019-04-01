The Toll Tax in Bulgaria for Trucks up to 12 Tons will be BGN 0.10/km

Trucks and buses up to 12 tonnes will pay a fee of about 10 Bulgarian cents per kilometer for over about 10,000 km of national roads to be covered by the toll system. This was announced by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW), which starts talks with the carriers about the tariffs, reports Mediapool.

Toll charges for heavy goods vehicles are introduced as of August 16, 2019. They will be based on kilometers spent on about half of Republican roads totaling 20,000 km.

The movement of about 20,000 km of municipal roads remains free.

Tariffs are divided into two - for heavy goods vehicles with a mass of 3.5 to 12 tonnes and over 12 tonnes.

They were developed by experts from the World Bank, which is a consultant to the Road Infrastructure Agency. The MRDPW requirement was to offer lower-than-EU-wide prices, which, however, take into account our geographical situation.

When making the MRDPW tariffs, it was also the policy that prices should be such that they do not lead to a rise in commodity prices for the consumers.

Expectations are that the revenues from the tolls will reach about BGN 1 billion annually from 2020. The ambition is to build a Hemus highway, for which the government has already allocated over BGN 1.3 billion for 134 km to the Veliko Tarnovo branch. With the help of this system, the road Vidin - Botevgrad and Rousse - Veliko Tarnovo are also planned to be built.