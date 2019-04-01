70% of the Bulgarian Business Encounters Difficulties in Hiring Workers

68% of Bulgarian employers face difficulties in hiring workers. This was stated by the Chairman of the Managing Board of the Industrial Capital Association Vassil Velev before the BNR. He quotes a survey that says that 45% of employers globally have such difficulties.

"It is troubling that we are second in the EU - far above the world average for this indicator, we are after Romania," Velev explained, adding that this is also a European problem. In his words, the European Economic and Social Committee has therefore developed a specific opinion on supportive education systems to overcome skills mismatches and supply. According to Velev, the reasons are both demographic and technological. "They require mobilization and an appropriate mix of incentives for all actors to solve the problem," he said.

"This is a serious brake on the higher rates of economic growth, and for our countries, especially for Bulgaria and Romania, as a whole, the EU is moving at a slower pace than the world economy," said Vassil Velev, adding his opinion:

"The problems in our country are known, measures are being taken to solve them, but they are very resilient and they are being implemented slowly."

Early career information and orientation is very important. Today, the Industrial Capital Association will host a meeting of representatives of the largest employers' organizations from Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Bulgaria. The event will discuss opportunities for reform of education systems to overcome the inconsistencies between workers' skills and knowledge and labor market requirements and needs.

