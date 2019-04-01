Bulgarian Arrested for Drug Trafficking for More than EUR 7.3 Million in Greece

Greek police arrested a Bulgarian drug trafficker with pills worth more than 7.3m euros, the BNR reported. They track his contacts in Greece. The Anti-Organized Crime Department investigate whether the Bulgarian is part of an international channel.
 
The Bulgarian citizen is 31 years old and is detained in the port of Igoumenitsa with drug pills worth more than 7.3 million euros, the Greek police report.

The Bulgarian has been carrying captagon in a special secret part in his private car. The pills are found in the car boot in the gas system.
 
The police did not have prior information about this transfer, it is clear from the statement of the authorities investigating whether the drug was imported from Turkey or the Bulgarian has made illegal imports from another country.

The discovery was made during a routine inspection of the ferry passengers for Italy, with specially trained dogs responding to the passage of the Bulgarian car.
 
The detained drug trafficker is at the police station in Igoumenitsa.

