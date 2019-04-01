Will the Weather Surprise us in Early April?

Today (1 April) will be mostly sunny, around and after noon with temporary increases in cloud cover over Central and Eastern Bulgaria. It will blow a mild to moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 18 and 23 degrees, the Black Sea will be lower - from 12 to 17 degrees. In the morning hours the pressure will be close to the average. During the day it will rise and become higher than usual. Such is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Over the Black Sea will be mostly sunny, with temporary cloud increases in the afternoon. It will blow to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 12-17 degrees. The sea water temperature is 10-11 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 bales.



Above the mountains will be mostly sunny. Temporary cloud increases will occur mainly after lunch on the mountains in the eastern half of the country. It will blow moderate to strong northeast wind. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 9 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 2 degrees.

On Tuesday over the western half of the country there will be more significant increases in cloud cover and in some places, mainly in the mountainous regions, will pass a slight short-term rain. With a moderate wind from the northeast, somewhat colder air will penetrate and the temperatures will drop, more in eastern Bulgaria. The predominant minimum temperatures will be between 3 and 8 degrees, the maximum - between 14 and 19 degrees lower in Northeastern Bulgaria.



On Wednesdays and Thursdays there will be torn clouds,on first day will be mostly cloudy, almost no rainfall. The wind will be orientated from the southeast, the daily temperatures in most of the country will be between 13 and 18 degrees, lower on Thursday on the Black Sea coast.