The EP will Look Again at the Changes in the Haulier's Operating Rules

The EP will Look Again at the Changes in the Haulier's Operating Rules

The European Parliament will discuss again this week the changes in the rules of the international hauliers. This is reported on the website of the Parliament's Transport Committee.

It is foreseen that the commission will meet extraordinary on April 2, when, in Strasbourg earlier, MEPs failed to pronounce on numerous proposals for corrections and additions to the submitted bills.
 
In January, the parliamentary committee approved only one of the three reports on which the proposed changes were based.

According to the EP's agenda, the sessions in Brussels on 3 and 4 April will be voted in plenary. If this first-reading vote is successful, it will outline the EP's position in the negotiations with the Presidency of the Council of the EU and the European Commission.

It is only when these trilogues are successful that the EP will have to vote on the changes at second reading.

 
It is expected that if the vote does not make progress this week, the issue remains for the MEPs elected in the upcoming May elections.

