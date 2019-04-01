Certain Type of Birds in Europe Decrease Alarmingly

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 1, 2019, Monday // 10:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Certain Type of Birds in Europe Decrease Alarmingly

The number of insect-eating birds, such as beetles and caterpillars, has declined significantly in Europe over the past 25 years, according to a German study.
 
A 13% reduction in the number of insect-eating birds in Europe between 1990 and 2015 was registered.
 
The decline reflects a trend associated with a decline in the insect population.

Scientists, however, attribute it to the reduction of green areas and their conversion to arable land.
 
About half of the bird species in Europe feed on insects. A similar population decline was not recorded among the omnivorous birds.
 
The study also shows that the populations of a number of bird species, particularly those that adapt to different habitats and living conditions, are stable.

These findings came from experts from the Zennenberg Center for Climate and Biodiversity Studies and the German Center for the Study of Integrated Biodiversity.
 
The results of the study are published in Conservation Biology.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria