Certain Type of Birds in Europe Decrease Alarmingly
The number of insect-eating birds, such as beetles and caterpillars, has declined significantly in Europe over the past 25 years, according to a German study.
A 13% reduction in the number of insect-eating birds in Europe between 1990 and 2015 was registered.
The decline reflects a trend associated with a decline in the insect population.
Scientists, however, attribute it to the reduction of green areas and their conversion to arable land.
About half of the bird species in Europe feed on insects. A similar population decline was not recorded among the omnivorous birds.
The study also shows that the populations of a number of bird species, particularly those that adapt to different habitats and living conditions, are stable.
These findings came from experts from the Zennenberg Center for Climate and Biodiversity Studies and the German Center for the Study of Integrated Biodiversity.
The results of the study are published in Conservation Biology.
