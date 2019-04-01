Today is the Raise in Wages of the Drivers in the Sofia Public Transport

As of April 1, the wages of Sofia's public transport drivers are increasing, after the Sofia City Council's proposal on March 14 approved the proposal of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova to increase the salaries of the urban transport drivers by 10% from April 1.

With the changes adopted, the salaries in "Metropolitan Auto Transport" and "Metropolitan Electric Transport" are first equalized and then increased. Thus, the basic salary in the sector is 1150 BGN and the average gross salary is 1800 BGN. There is also a bonus of BGN 100 for a well-done job.

For the salary increase Sofia Municipality will allocate BGN 5.3 mln.