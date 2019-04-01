Emergency Sirens to Be Tested in Several Cities in Bulgaria

Today, at 13:00, the emergency system will be tested in several cities in the country, the Ministry of Interior informs.

The tests will be in Burgas, Varna, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv.

Also in Ruse, Smolyan, Sofia, Vratsa and in the 30-kilometer perimeter around the Kozloduy NPP.