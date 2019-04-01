Bulgaria Supports Ukraine’s Aspirations for Joining EU and NATO

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Yuri Sterk made a corresponding statement during the Ukrainian-Bulgarian political consultations in Kyiv, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reports.

"The Bulgarian side confirmed the inalterability of its support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the continuation of the EU sanctions policy against the Russian Federation, the efforts of our state and the international community to stabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea, as well as the release of Ukrainian political prisoners and Ukrainian sailors, who are the prisoners of war," reads the statement.