Bulgaria Supports Ukraine’s Aspirations for Joining EU and NATO
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Yuri Sterk made a corresponding statement during the Ukrainian-Bulgarian political consultations in Kyiv, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reports.
"The Bulgarian side confirmed the inalterability of its support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the continuation of the EU sanctions policy against the Russian Federation, the efforts of our state and the international community to stabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea, as well as the release of Ukrainian political prisoners and Ukrainian sailors, who are the prisoners of war," reads the statement.
- » Viorica Dancila: Bulgaria is a Key Partner of Romania in the Region
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva Met with Lebanese Counterpart Gebran Bassil
- » The Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly and Lebanon's Foreign Minister Discussed the Possibilities for Deepening Relations
- » In Bucharest, Bulgarian PM Borisov Spoke About Three More Bridges over the Danube
- » The Bulgarian Foreign Minister Considers the Statement of her Turkish Counterpart as Extremely Unacceptable
- » Meeting of the Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr Boyko Takov, with a Representative of the United Arab Emirates in Sofia