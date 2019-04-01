Bulgaria Supports Ukraine’s Aspirations for Joining EU and NATO

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 1, 2019, Monday // 10:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Supports Ukraine’s Aspirations for Joining EU and NATO

Bulgaria confirms the inalterability of its support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and its state sovereignty and territorial integrity, reports Ukrinform.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Yuri Sterk made a corresponding statement during the Ukrainian-Bulgarian political consultations in Kyiv, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reports.

"The Bulgarian side confirmed the inalterability of its support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the continuation of the EU sanctions policy against the Russian Federation, the efforts of our state and the international community to stabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea, as well as the release of Ukrainian political prisoners and Ukrainian sailors, who are the prisoners of war," reads the statement.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria