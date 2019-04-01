Bulgaria Awards Contract for Mi-17 and Mi-24 Helicopters Overhaul

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on 26 March the award of the contract for the overhaul and life extension of four Mi-24V attack and two Mi-17 tactical transport helicopters to local military maintenance, repair, and overhaul company TEREM Holding EAD, reports Jane's 360

The helicopters will be overhauled at the company’s subsidiary TEREM-Letets at Sofia Airport-North under a four-year framework agreement, with specific contracts placed subject to the availability of funds allocated in the MoD budget. The total price of the agreement, if performed in full, is more than BGN38 million (about USD22 million): BGN6.95 million for each Mi-24V and BGN5.46 million for each Mi-17.

