Bulgaria: Protest Outside Turkish Embassy in Sofia Against Statements of Turkey’s Foreign Minister

A protest over the statements by the Turkish Foreign Minister is taking place outside the Turkish embassy in Sofia, Focus News Agency reports. The protest staged by IMRO (VMRO)– Bulgarian National Movement party began at 08:30. Party members and supporters have gathered, holding placards reading "No to Turkey's interference in our internal affairs!" and "Bulgaria is a sovereign state!” The protest has been organised following the refusal of Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay to apologise for the words of the Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, who told Bulgarian emigrants that the proposed changes to the law on Bulgarian religious denominations were against the Muslim community, and consequently Turkey had to intervene to change it.

