Party and Coalition Registration for European Election Starts Today

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | April 1, 2019, Monday // 10:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Party and Coalition Registration for European Election Starts Today

From today parties and coalitions will officially register for the upcoming election to the European Parliament on May 26. The election campaign will officially start on April 26.
The launch of public procurement for voting machines is expected this week. On Sunday the Central Election Commission warned that they had received a refusal from all state institutions they had asked to certify the machines. 3,000 polling stations in the European election must have machines.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria