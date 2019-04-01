Party and Coalition Registration for European Election Starts Today
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | April 1, 2019, Monday // 10:00| Views: | Comments: 0
From today parties and coalitions will officially register for the upcoming election to the European Parliament on May 26. The election campaign will officially start on April 26.
The launch of public procurement for voting machines is expected this week. On Sunday the Central Election Commission warned that they had received a refusal from all state institutions they had asked to certify the machines. 3,000 polling stations in the European election must have machines.
