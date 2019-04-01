Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic on Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo
This morning there is considerable truck traffic from Bulgaria on Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo checkpoints, Border Police said. Traffic through all other border checkpoints in the country is normal. Traffic data was reported as of 6 am.
