Mostly Sunshine Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 18-23°C
Today will be mostly sunny with maximum temperatures mostly in the range of 18°C to 23°C, meteorologist Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency. At about noon and thereafter, some more cloud will appear at times over Central and Eastern Bulgaria. Light to moderate northeast wind. Day temperatures will be lower on the Black Sea coast – between 12°C and 17°C.
