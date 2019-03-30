Cultural Heritage tour Presented to Mark Sofia’s 140th Anniversary as Capital of Bulgaria

As part of the celebrations marking 140 years since Sofia was declared the capital of Bulgaria, the Culture Directorate and the team of the Historical Routes website organized a tour of part of Sofia's cultural heritage, which is called "Behind the Facades of Sofia homes". On 29th of March, the Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova was the first to pass on it, reports BNT.

This tour was created specifically to commemorate the 140 years since Sofia was proclaimed the capital city. It starts from Levski monument, passes through St. Alexander Cathedral, the house of Burov and passes through the house of Kiro Stefanov - a famous industrialist from Sliven who lived here with his two brothers. One of them - Stefan was also Finance Minister of Bulgaria in the 1930s and contributed to the country’s economic upturn.

Anyone who wants to go on the tour can sign up for it for the dates 2, 4 and 5 April.

Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia: This year we celebrate 140 years since Sofia was declared the capital and we would like to use this occasion to attract the attention of Sofia residents to the history of the city, to participate in the development of the city, because we a lot to be proud of.