8th European Forum for Social Entrepreneurship, Held between 28-31.03.2019 in Plovdiv

After the official opening ceremony of the Forum, Minister Biser Petkov presented awards for an innovative product. In addition to the distinguished Bulgarian social entrepreneurs from the areas of fashion, services and technologies, companies from Romania, Italy and Korea, whose products are represented on the Forum, were granted with awards.

For the next four days visitors of Pavilion 11 of the Plovdiv International Fair will be able to get acquainted with the activity and the high quality of the production of more than 110 social enterprises from 7 countries.

For the first time the atmosphere of the exhibition will sink the guests into the magic of traditional Bulgarian crafts and the architecture of old Plovdiv. The exhibitors present various items – clothing for children and adults, jewelery, food, textiles for home and workwear, at affordable prices and with very high quality.

The theme of this year’s forum is „Eco-system of Social Entrepreneurship“ and the program includes conferences, discussions, roundtables and a trade show featuring over 110 exhibitors.

The Agency participated on 28.03.2019 in a Round Table entitled „Modern Approaches to Financing Social Entrepreneurship“, as well as on March 29, 2019 at a Conference on „Labor Productive Cooperatives – an Engine for the Development of the Social Economy in Bulgaria „.