The Weather will be Mostly Sunny with Temporary Cloudiness Increases, Mainly Above the Eastern half of Bulgaria

Today it will be mostly sunny with temporary cloudiness increases, mainly above the eastern half of the country. The wind will blow from Northeast - mostly moderate. This morning the temperatures are between minus 3 ° and 3 ° and there are frosts in the valleys. During the day it will be warmer than yesterday with maximum temperatures between 13 ° and 18 °. This was reported by FOCUS News Agency from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) . The atmospheric pressure will drop, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Above the Black Sea it will be mostly sunny with temporary cloudiness increases. Precipitation is not expected. It will blow a mild to moderate north-northeastern wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 9 ° and 12 ° . The sea water temperature is 9-11 °. The waves of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

Above the mountains the cloudiness will be variable. Itwill blow temperate, on high and open parts - a strong northeastern wind. Daily temperatures will rise slightly and the maximum at height of 1200 meters will be around 4 °, at 2000 meters around minus 2 °.