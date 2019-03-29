Commodity Exchange with Romania Up by Nearly 7%, Reaching EUR 4.6 billion in 2018

Business » INDUSTRY | March 29, 2019, Friday // 20:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Commodity Exchange with Romania Up by Nearly 7%, Reaching EUR 4.6 billion in 2018 pixabay.com

Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov discussed strengthening trade and economic relations in a meeting with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Badalau, Minister of Economy and Minister of the business environment, trade and entrepreneurship Romania Stefan-Radu Oprea.

The meeting was in the framework of the joint meeting of the governments of Bulgaria and Romania, which took place today in Bucharest, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced.

    The three discussed the interaction between businesses and organizations from both countries and the development of trade co-operation through the promotion of various forms such as business forums, exhibitions and cooperation on third-country markets.

At the meeting, it became clear that in 2018 the commodity exchange with Romania grew by almost 7 percent and reached 4.6 billion euros.

     "Romania ranks third among our export destinations in the EU. Reported an increase in Bulgarian exports by over 10 percent last year" said Karanikolov at the meeting.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: commodity exchange, Emil Karanikolov, Bulgaria, Romania, increase
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria