Bulgaria Has no Plans to Deploy NATO Naval Bases on its Territory

Bulgaria has no plans to have naval NATO bases on its territory, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krassimir Karakachanov said in an interview with TASS.



"Information on the possible deployment of new NATO bases on the territory of the country is being circulated by sites that specialize in fake news."

" I believe that such news are part of the hybrid war that is taking place in the world now. "No one wanted Bulgaria to provide its Black Sea naval bases to NATO or the United States.



"Bulgaria is a loyal partner of NATO, but Bulgaria, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the whole government are pursuing a policy in the interests of seeking compromises, negotiating rather than pushing tensions," the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

The Deputy Prime Minister also pointed out that there are much more serious problems and challenges for the civilized Christian world, so all parties must find a common language by avoiding unnecessary confrontation.



"I am convinced that between Europe and Russia, between NATO and Russia, it is necessary to look for a path - for a peaceful resolution of the problems." Third countries, especially radical Islam, gained from confrontation, Karakachanov added.



"Negotiations and the search for solutions to the controversial issues are a better option for the development of events, and I say this as a representative of Bulgaria - a country that has no aggressive intentions and does not lead an aggressive policy," he concludes.