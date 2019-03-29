Maria Gabriel: Artificial Intelligence will be Part of the Education of the Future

At the opening of the International Conference on the Impact of the Artificial Intelligence on Higher Education, in the presence of Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev, his Maltese colleague Evarist Bartolo, representatives of technology companies, international experts, students, the Bulgarian commissioner, Maria Gabriel outlined the main challenges ahead which faces education in the digital world.

,,High-quality education plays a vital role in progress, growth and innovation, and the presence of artificial intelligence will affect all aspects of our lives'', she said. In her words, success in the economic race will depend on the availability of a highly skilled workforce and on who will be the first in the development of artificial intelligence.

Maria Gabriel asked a few questions.

"How can we ensure that modern education systems keep pace with digital transformation? What would be the best way to include digital skills in the curriculum? What should we teach our children to be prepared to work with technology? But also a big question is what can the Artificial Intelligence contribute to? "

According to the EU Commissioner, the answers to these questions require a change in the way of teaching and inclusion of the opportunities offered by the technologies.

She said that in today's world there is a need to enhance digital literacy training.

She urged universities to join the European Alliance of Artificial Intelligence as well.