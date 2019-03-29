Viorica Dancila: Bulgaria is a Key Partner of Romania in the Region

,,Bulgaria is a key partner of Romania in the region.'' Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said after a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Bucharest, writes BGNES.


Viorica Dancila noted that trade turnover between the two countries is about 4 billion euros, marking growth for seven consecutive years.

"We reaffirmed with Prime Minister Borissov to push forward the cooperation to continue the positive trend. Our firm commitment is reflected in a political declaration outlining the framework for action and strengthening of cooperation between the two countries on a regional and international level, "said Dancila.

She stressed that during the meeting the issue of "securing the rights of ethnic Romanians in Bulgaria and of ethnic Bulgarians in Romania" has been discussed.

Among the topics that have been also discussed is the energy sector. Dancila said the Giurgiu-Rousse gas pipeline, which was built in 2017, is likely to become operational in 2019. The two countries have also expressed support for the vertical gas corridor - Greece, Bulgaria and Romania.

She described intergovernmental consultations as constructive.

