Bulgaria Gives BGN 3.5 million to Western Balkan Countries And the Eastern Partnership

Bulgaria will financially support 9 Western Balkan countries and the Eastern Partnership by providing grants of BGN 3 485 028 million for the implementation of projects for the development of education, science, culture, social integration and civil society.



This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will conclude agreements on 42 projects in Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Albania, Moldova, Ukraine, Armenia and Georgia.

The country also provides BGN 35 000 for the continuation of the project of the Center for Migration Studies in Serbia.

Nearly BGN 70,000 has been allocated to projects in Kosovo to improve the conditions and development of education by purchasing furniture, toys and school aids for kindergartens and schools.

In the Republic of Albania, 6 km of asphalted road between Bilisht and Varnnik is planned to be built, amounting to BGN 1 125 561. The project should give residents of both settlements easier access to educational centers, administrative services and medical care.

The funding for the projects is from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs budget for 2019, intended for Official Development Assistance and Humanitarian Aid. The selection of the projects carried out together with the beneficiary countries is in line with the tasks of the Bulgarian foreign policy. Among these tasks are strengthening the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries, stimulating the socio-economic development of the partner countries.