Arab-Italian Consortium Offers the Lowest Price for the construction of the Bulgarian Section of the TurkStream

Bulgaria: Arab-Italian Consortium Offers the Lowest Price for the construction of the Bulgarian Section of the TurkStream pixabay.com

The Arab-Italian consortium "Arkat" offered the lowest price for the construction of the Bulgarian section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, it became clear during the opening of the offers. 

The deadline is 250 days. The Hungarian consortium was not admitted to the auction. 

The Arab-Italian consortium Arkat offered the lowest price of a billion and 102 million euros. The bid of the second admitted Italian-Luxembourg reunion is 1 billion and 600 million euros.

Vladimir Malinov, the head of Bulgartransgaz, reminded that there are two options for the construction of the route depending on the deadlines.

Vladimir Malinov explained that by the end of this month  will be announced which candidate will be selected as builder of the pipeline.

On January 1, 2020, the first deliveries must begin. At the Bulgarian-Turkish border will be received 15.8 billion cubic meters of gas, the Serbian - 11 billion, at the entrance of Hungary - 9 and the Slovak border - 4.3 billion.

