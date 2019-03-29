Ekaterina Zaharieva Met with Lebanese Counterpart Gebran Bassil

Lebanon's foreign minister, Gebran Bassil, is on his first official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of his counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva.



Among the topics discussed is the forthcoming return of Syrian refugees to their Homeland. Both foreign ministers believe that they must return voluntarily, in a secure environment, and that the international community supports this process. Lebanon's foreign minister also met with President Tsvetka Karayancheva and President Rumen Radev. The head of state has said Lebanon is most affected by refugee processes, and the European Union must engage more actively in strengthening stability in the Middle East region.

Gebran Bassil, Lebanese Foreign Minister: Unlike Lebanon, Bulgaria has taken a more moderate stance on Syria refugees and has refused to accept illegal migrants. Lebanon, however, accepted all, but it is time to stop, as there is no longer any justification for this migration. Now we have to help restore the Syria to return the people there.



Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs: Lebanon is one of the countries that has been heavily burdened to assist Syrian refugees running away from the war. According to official data, 1 million refugees from Syria are in Lebanon. Of course, the return of Syrian refugees must be accompanied by the beginning of the political process there.