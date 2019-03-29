The Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly and Lebanon's Foreign Minister Discussed the Possibilities for Deepening Relations

Opportunities for deepening relations between Bulgaria and Lebanon were discussed by National Assembly Chairwoman Tsveta Karaiancheva and Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.

Tsveta Karaiancheva noted the long-standing tradition of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and added that this is a prerequisite for the further development of bilateral ties and their enrichment with new spheres of interaction.

The Speaker of the Parliament congratulated the guest on forming the government and wished to successfully address the challenges facing the country. In the difficult times we live in, we have to offer our citizens peace and stability, said Tsveta Karayancheva. She pointed out that since 2000 there has been no meeting between the presidents of the two parliaments and invited her Lebanese counterpart, head of a parliamentary delegation, to visit Bulgaria.

Lebanese Foreign minister, Gebran Bassil, stressed that relations between the two countries need to be broadened and deepened, and there are no obstacles to it. Here, as in Lebanon, different cultures coexist, we have many things in common, and in politics we face the same risks, he said, and pointed out among these risks is terrorism. Gebran Bassil noted that both sides could cooperate in the economy, investment, tourism, culture. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigrants of the Lebanese Republic said he would hand over the invitation to the Lebanese Parliament Speaker to visit Bulgaria and expressed hope that this would be a new era in relations between the two countries.

The discussion highlighted the importance of interparliamentary cooperation between Bulgaria and Lebanon and the relations between the friendship groups in the two parliaments.