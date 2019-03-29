Bulgarian Company Megatron Invests EUR 2.5 Million in a New Representative Office

The Bulgarian importer and representative of a number of world brands in agricultural, building, forestry, golf and garden equipment "Megatron" expands its activities with a new representation office. The trade and service complex will be located in the town of Bulgarovo, near Burgas.

The representation office is the 11th of the company, an importer of leading world manufacturers such as John Deere, KUHN, Doosan Infracore Construction Equipment, Bobcat. The investment in the complex amounts to € 2.5 million, the company said. The office starts working with 15 employees and the number of jobs will reach 25.

It is built on a plot of 15 000 square meters and includes 2 000 square meters of built-up area with a showroom, offices, a conference hall, a large warehouse for parts and service. Megatron, founded in 1998, reports an annual turnover of € 68 million for the past year. The company has created 220 jobs throughout the country.