In Bucharest, Bulgarian PM Borisov Spoke About Three More Bridges over the Danube

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov spoke on the construction of three more bridges over the Danube, after meeting with Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila at a joint meeting of the two governments, reports Dnevnik

"Romania can use European funds for the Rousse - Giurgiu Bridge because it is a European corridor, and for Svishtov and Nikopol on the Bulgarian side respectively to build a public-private partnership, and it is extremely important for the energy system. There can be a headquarters as well as a road, "Borisov said. "We are ahead in Svishtov, it can be done very quickly," he added. In his words, the bridge at Ruse should have major repair on both sides.

In all likelihood, Borisov spoke of the Danube hydro power project between Nikopol and Turnu Magurele. The idea for this hydropower plant existed for nearly 60 years. In one attempt to revive it in 2008, the government planned to build a partition wall with a width of 16 meters by road and rail between the Bulgarian and the Romanian coast and on both sides build two HPPs with a total power of 600 megawatts.

According to the signed memorandum by Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and his Romanian counterpart Aleksandru-Razvan Cuc, negotiations for a third bridge are not that advanced. "In the area of ​​transport connectivity, the states undertake to carry out feasibility studies on the location of the future third bridge over the Danube, and the parties will agree on one of the following locations: Oryahovo - Beket, Nikopol - Turnu Mugurele, Svishtov - Zimnich, Ruse - Giurgiu and Silistra - Calarasi, "the memorandum says, according to information from the Council of Ministers.

The most important thing for us is to decide where to be the new bridge, said Viorica Dancila.

