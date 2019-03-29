The Legendary French Film Director Agnes Varda has Passed Away

The legendary French Film Director Agnes Varda has Passed Away

The legendary director, Agnes Varda, one of the prominent representatives of the New Wave in French Cinema, died Thursday night at the age of 90, the France press reported.

The agency has received the sad news from members of her family. It has occurred in their presence due to cancer.

