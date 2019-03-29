On Sunday we Move the Clocks One Hour Foreward

This Sunday - March 31, at 3:00 am after midnight, we must move the arrows of our clocks one hour ahead.



So our country will go to summer time. It will remain in force until October 26, when we return the clocks clocks to the winter time.

For the first time in our country, summer time was introduced in 1979, and for the first time in Europe it was in 1916. The change of winter time to summer time began 100 years ago to save electricity and energy and use the more light of the day.

Daylight Saving Time allows us to better utilize daylight because of it coincidence with the active hours of work and school.

In recent years, the debate about moving the arrows is also on the agenda in the European Parliament (EP). Just days ago, MEPs backed the European Commission's proposal that the change in time would be halted by giving Member States time to coincide by 2021 and not as the committee initially proposed to do in 2019.

By 1 April 2020, Member States must notify the European Commission what time they choose - summer or standard, popular as winter time. The EC reserves the right, if there are problems and the states have failed to synchronize, to postpone or repeal the Directive.

If a country chooses summer time, it means that it will change the arrows for the last time in March 2021. And if the winter is selected, it means that the arrows will move for the last time in October.