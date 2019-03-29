Meeting of the Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr Boyko Takov, with a Representative of the United Arab Emirates in Sofia
Ex. Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency / BSMEPA / Dr Boyko Takov met today with Mr. Said Ben Sulayem, Third Secretary at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Sofia on political and economic issues. The two discussed the possibilities of expanding business contacts between companies on both sides.
The proposal of BSMEPA to foreign embassies and trade sections for organizing joint events to familiarize Bulgarian companies with the business conditions of the respective foreign market was also discussed.
The OAE representative also discussed future cooperation in organizing business events such as the Export Incubator Initiative.
