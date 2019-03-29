Executive Director of BSMEPA Dr. Boyko Takov Met with HE Mr. Alberto Trueba Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to the Republic of Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 29, 2019, Friday // 09:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Executive Director of BSMEPA Dr. Boyko Takov Met with HE Mr. Alberto Trueba Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to the Republic of Bulgaria

Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of BSMEPA, held a meeting with the Ambassador of Argentina, HE. . Alberto Trueba and Mr. Jordan Stoychev, Head of the Economic and Trade Section of the Embassy of Argentine Republic to the Republic of Bulgaria.

The main purpose of the meeting was the interaction between the Embassy and BSMEPA in support of business contacts between companies from both countries.

The proposal of BSMEPA, which it sent to foreign embassies and trade sections for joint events, during which Bulgarian companies were introduced to the business conditions on the respective foreign market, It was discussed.

Dr. Takov and Ambassador Trueba agreed to organize a business event in Sofia Tech Park as an initiative of the new export incubator in order to include Bulgarian companies with interests in Argentina. Representatives of the Embassy will familiarize the business circles with the specifics of Argentine market. The aim is to increase the possibilities for direct contacts between Bulgarian and Argentine companies in order to increase and diversify the bilateral trade in both directions.

The focus of the conversation was also identifying new sectors with cooperation opportunities, including agriculture and energy, with an emphasis on renewable energy resources.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria