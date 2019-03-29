Drama out of the Boxing Ring: Will Kubrat Pulev Lose his License?

Is it possible that an inappropriate kiss will take away the professional license of boxer Kubrat Pulev? The issue is on the agenda after Vegas Sports Daily reporter Jenny Sushe hired lawyer Gloria Allred to seek her rights in court. The lawyer has already announced the claims and the actions that will be taken to the Bulgarian boxer at a briefing she gave with her client.

Sushe was kissed by Kubrat Pulev after his tough victory over Bogdan Dinu in California. Originally, Jenny Sushe uploaded the kiss video herself into one of her social networks.

"We want Mr. Pulev's boxing license to be revoked and we ask the Sports Commission in California to put this incident and Pulev's behavior on its agenda at the next meeting on May 14, and Mrs. Jenny Ravallo and I can testify," said 77-year-old Allrad, who has extensive experience in women's rights cases.

"In the middle of the interview, Pulev grabbed my face and kissed me, I was shocked and ashamed, and I did not know how to respond," Jenny Sushe said, and then went on: "Then I went to get things in my purse and he grabbed me from behind with both hands and went off without saying anything, I felt embarrassed and upset that Kubrat Pulev treated me in this unprofessional way I did not encourage him nor did I agree to grab my face or touch me at the back ".

In front of NOVA the manager of Kubrat Pulev, Ivaylo Gotsev commented on the possibility of his withdraw. According to Gotsev, the chance of this happening is 0%.

"The danger of not seeing the Cobra in the ring is 0% in my opinion, but like any battle, and this one will have rounds, we will now live a mild drama outside the ring, this is showbiz, we are in America, everybody wants to be a star, this girl has gone this way but it just goes out very unprepared, there are things that will come out and it will all become clear, "said Gotsev.

Upon his return to Bulgaria, Pulev demonstrated calmness by saying that "the journalist wanted much more than a kiss".

Kubrat's brother Tervel told reporters that during the party of the Bulgarians in the hotel after the successful gala evening in California, Jenny Sushe had kissed two different people. "I saw the behavior, if they want to take a claim, there are enough witnesses, 14-15 we were there, but I do not know what happened, I went to bed," Tervel Pulev commented.

Meanwhile, Gong.bg reports that the match that many Bulgarian boxing fans expected in 2017 is becoming more probable for 2020. In it, the Bulgarian star of the professional ring Kubrat Pulev will fight for the world title in the IBF version with the hegemon heavyweight Anthony Joshua. The news was announced by Briton's personal impresario Eddie Hern. The Bulgarian is a mandatory contender in this version and can lose this status only in defeat in one of his next matches until the collision.